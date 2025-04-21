USS Gabrielle Giffords gets ready for sea

Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Alan Garza from Farmington, Michigan, repairs a windshield wiper control panel aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Gabrielle Giffords part of Destroyer Squadron 7, on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, underscoring the U.S. Navy’s commitment to maintaining a forward presence and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/ Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 01:44
|Photo ID:
|8997836
|VIRIN:
|250422-N-XK513-1018
|Resolution:
|3625x5437
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Hometown:
|FARMINGTON, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Temporary Crew Brings Ship to Full Readiness
