    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway

    TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Race Cars, of the NASCAR Circuit drive by at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. These cars are racing in the Jack Links 500. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 19:10
    Photo ID: 8997330
    VIRIN: 250427-A-LO422-9041
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.29 MB
    Location: TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Talladega Speedway
    USAR
    100th Army Band
    81st RD

