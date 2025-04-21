Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway

    TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Brook Woods and Master Sergeant Billy Eff, of the 100th Army Band, pose in a car at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. Woods and Eff pose good naturedly in a car from the movie Talladega nights before performing at the Jack Links 500. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 19:10
    Photo ID: 8997321
    VIRIN: 250427-A-LO422-3522
    Resolution: 4376x3501
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway
    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway
    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway
    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway
    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway
    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway
    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway
    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAR
    100th Army Band
    81st RD
    Talladega Superspeedway
    Cougar in the Car

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download