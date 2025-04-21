U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Brook Woods and Master Sergeant Billy Eff, of the 100th Army Band, pose in a car at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. Woods and Eff pose good naturedly in a car from the movie Talladega nights before performing at the Jack Links 500. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 19:10
|Photo ID:
|8997321
|VIRIN:
|250427-A-LO422-3522
|Resolution:
|4376x3501
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
