U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Brook Woods and Master Sergeant Billy Eff, of the 100th Army Band, pose in a car at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. Woods and Eff pose good naturedly in a car from the movie Talladega nights before performing at the Jack Links 500. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)