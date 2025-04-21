U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers, of the 100th Army Band, march onto the track at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. The soldiers are moving on to the track to perform the national anthem at the Jack Links 500. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)