U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway

U.S. Army soldiers, of the 100th Army Band, pose in the winner's circle at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. The soldiers pose for a band portrait before performing at the Jack Links 500. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)