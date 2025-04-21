U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Chad Alward , of the 100th Army Band, conducts the national anthem at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. He led his 37-person band on the national anthem before the Jack Links 500. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)