U.S. Army soldiers, of the 100th Army Band, pose with spectators on the track at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. The soldiers are waiting on to the track to perform the national anthem at the Jack Links 500. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 19:10
|Photo ID:
|8997324
|VIRIN:
|250427-A-LO422-8083
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.91 MB
|Location:
|TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
This work, U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.