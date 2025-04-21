Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Army Reserve 100th Military Band Performs at Talladega Superspeedway

    TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers, of the 100th Army Band, pose with spectators on the track at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. The soldiers are waiting on to the track to perform the national anthem at the Jack Links 500. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 19:10
    Photo ID: 8997324
    VIRIN: 250427-A-LO422-8083
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.91 MB
    Location: TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
