Golden Knights Drop In: U.S. Army Parachute Team Wows at JBLE Air Show

The U.S. Army Golden Knights line up after being introduced at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Formed in 1959, the elite parachute team has performed in all 50 states and over 50 countries, showcasing the precision and discipline of Army paratroopers through dynamic aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)