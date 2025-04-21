A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights runs to catch the American flag after his teammate landed during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. The team performed at the Air Power over Hampton Roads airshow, where they demonstrated a series of aerial maneuvers including canopy formations and pinpoint landings, showcasing their elite skills and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 17:33
|Photo ID:
|8997272
|VIRIN:
|250427-F-QI804-1102
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.34 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golden Knights Drop In: U.S. Army Parachute Team Wows at JBLE Air Show [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS