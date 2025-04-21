Golden Knights Drop In: U.S. Army Parachute Team Wows at JBLE Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights runs to catch the American flag after his teammate landed during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. The team performed at the Air Power over Hampton Roads airshow, where they demonstrated a series of aerial maneuvers including canopy formations and pinpoint landings, showcasing their elite skills and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)