Golden Knights Drop In: U.S. Army Parachute Team Wows at JBLE Air Show

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights descends during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Established in 1959, the Golden Knights are the Army’s official demonstration team, renowned for precision skydiving and representing the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)