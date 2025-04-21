Golden Knights Drop In: U.S. Army Parachute Team Wows at JBLE Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ruth “Ms. Ev” Hungerford, 633d Air Base Wing protocol chief, receives a ceremonial baton from a U.S. Army Golden Knights parachutist at the Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. The baton, carried during the parachute descent, honors a tradition dating back decades, recognizing partnership and support between the military and civilian communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)