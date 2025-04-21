Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golden Knights Drop In: U.S. Army Parachute Team Wows at JBLE Air Show [Image 5 of 6]

    Golden Knights Drop In: U.S. Army Parachute Team Wows at JBLE Air Show

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Ruth “Ms. Ev” Hungerford, 633d Air Base Wing protocol chief, receives a ceremonial baton from a U.S. Army Golden Knights parachutist at the Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. The baton, carried during the parachute descent, honors a tradition dating back decades, recognizing partnership and support between the military and civilian communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    This work, Golden Knights Drop In: U.S. Army Parachute Team Wows at JBLE Air Show [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

