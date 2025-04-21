A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights descends during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Established in 1959, the Golden Knights are the Army’s official demonstration team, renowned for precision skydiving and representing the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 17:33
|Photo ID:
|8997274
|VIRIN:
|250427-F-QI804-1161
|Resolution:
|5119x3298
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golden Knights Drop In: U.S. Army Parachute Team Wows at JBLE Air Show [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.