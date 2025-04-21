Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golden Knights Drop In: U.S. Army Parachute Team Wows at JBLE Air Show [Image 4 of 6]

    Golden Knights Drop In: U.S. Army Parachute Team Wows at JBLE Air Show

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights descends during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Established in 1959, the Golden Knights are the Army’s official demonstration team, renowned for precision skydiving and representing the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

