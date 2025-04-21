U.S. Navy Rhino Team Showcases Super Hornet Power at Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy Legacy Team taxi an aircraft at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. As ambassadors of naval aviation, the team set out to inspire future generations by demonstrating the skill, precision, and capabilities of the U.S. Navy’s past and frontline fighter community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)