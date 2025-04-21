U.S. Navy Rhino Team Showcases Super Hornet Power at Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the U.S. Navy Rhino Demonstration Team performs a high-speed pass at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The Rhino Demo Team showcased the power and agility of the Super Hornet, a carrier-capable multirole fighter introduced in the late 1990s to replace the aging F-14 Tomcat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)