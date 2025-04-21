U.S. Navy Rhino Team Showcases Super Hornet Power at Air Show

The U.S. Navy Rhino Demonstration Team taxi an F/A-18F Super Hornet at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Their dynamic routine featured high-alpha passes, rapid rolls, and sharp turns, thrilling the crowd with the Super Hornet’s performance at both high and low speeds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 00:15
|Photo ID:
|8996751
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-EL822-1276
|Resolution:
|4849x3226
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
