U.S. Navy Rhino Team Showcases Super Hornet Power at Air Show

An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the U.S. Navy Rhino Demonstration Team performs a high-speed sneak pass at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The team showcased the Super Hornet’s capabilities with tight turns, vertical climbs, minimum radius turns, and high-speed passes that demonstrated the aircraft’s power and maneuverability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)
