    U.S. Navy Rhino Team Showcases Super Hornet Power at Air Show [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Rhino Team Showcases Super Hornet Power at Air Show

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The U.S. Navy Rhino Demonstration Team executes a high-angle of attack maneuver in an F/A-18F Super Hornet at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Their dynamic routine featured high-alpha passes, rapid rolls, and sharp turns, thrilling the crowd with the Super Hornet’s performance at both high and low speeds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 00:15
    Photo ID: 8996747
    VIRIN: 250426-F-EL822-1217
    Resolution: 3395x2259
    Size: 450.72 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Rhino Team Showcases Super Hornet Power at Air Show [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLE
    APOHR
    AirPowerOverHamptonRoads
    JBLEAirshow
    AirSuperiorityEvolution

