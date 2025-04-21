U.S. Navy Rhino Team Showcases Super Hornet Power at Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy Rhino Demonstration Team executes a high-angle of attack maneuver in an F/A-18F Super Hornet at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Their dynamic routine featured high-alpha passes, rapid rolls, and sharp turns, thrilling the crowd with the Super Hornet’s performance at both high and low speeds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)