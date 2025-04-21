Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco [Image 7 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Trent Randolph 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marines with Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division load a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to 39th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Lal-lo, Philippines, April 26, 2025. This marks the inaugural deployment of the newly fielded Marine Corps weapon system to the Philippines and serves as a major milestone for the continuously developing U.S.-Philippines Alliance. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trent Randolph)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 22:48
    Photo ID: 8996670
    VIRIN: 250426-M-TQ917-1073
    Resolution: 3433x2289
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: BASCO, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco [Image 15 of 15], by CWO2 Trent Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco
    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download