U.S. Marines with Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3rd Marine Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division transport a Navy-Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System to Basco, Philippines, April 26, 2025. This marks the inaugural deployment of the newly fielded Marine Corps weapon system to the Philippines and serves as a major milestone for the continuously developing U.S.-Philippine Alliance. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trent Randolph)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 22:48
|Photo ID:
|8996675
|VIRIN:
|250426-M-TQ917-1117
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|BASCO, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco [Image 15 of 15], by CWO2 Trent Randolph