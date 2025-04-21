U.S. Marine Corps, joint force deploy NMESIS to Batanes for Exercise Balikatan 2025

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Trent Randolph | U.S. Marines with Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Trent Randolph | U.S. Marines with Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division load a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to 39th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Lal-lo, Philippines, April 26, 2025. This marks the inaugural deployment of the newly fielded Marine Corps weapon system to the Philippines and serves as a major milestone for the continuously developing U.S.-Philippines Alliance. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trent Randolph) see less | View Image Page

BASCO, Batanes, Philippines – U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment deployed the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) for the first time during Exercise Balikatan 2025 on Batan Island, April 26.



This marks the inaugural employment of the fielded Marine Corps weapon system to the Philippines and serves as a major milestone for the ironclad alliance between the Philippines and United States.



“We are expeditionary by nature, and training on the Batanes with our Philippine allies and the precision fires capabilities of the NMESIS advances our mutual maritime defense in an austere and geographically dispersed environment,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, the U.S. Joint Task Force commander. “Today marks a significant day for the Marine Corps and an important step in our Force Design journey. The training we conduct during Exercise Balikatan continues to validate our modernization efforts and improves our ability to defend our shared interests within the region.”



U.S. Air Force C-130s from the 39th Airlift Squadron transported the NMESIS during the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations event. The NMESIS and U.S. Marines from the 3d Littoral Combat Team’s Medium-Range Missile Battery (MMSL) established an operating position on Batan Island, while U.S. and Philippine formations exercised throughout Batanes.



“Every country big or small has an absolute and inalienable right to defend itself. Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations training increases our combined ability to secure and defend our territories,” said Philippine Army Brig. Gen. Mike Logico, Exercise Balikatan spokesperson.



In addition to U.S. Air Force aircraft, the U.S. Army’s 25th Combat Aviation Brigade provided air assault support for servicemembers from the Philippine Army and Marine Corps, the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division, and the U.S. Marine Corps’ 3d MLR.



The NMESIS is a ground-based anti-ship missile system that improves interoperability and strengthens combined deterrence by improving maritime security. The platform provides the combined and joint force a flexible and expedient sea denial capability, contributing to the collective defense of our allies and partners.



Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability.