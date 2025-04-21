Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps Joint Light Tactical Vehicle with leader kit assigned to Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3rd Marine Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division offloads from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to 39th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Basco, Philippines, April 26, 2025. This marks the inaugural deployment of the newly fielded Marine Corps weapon system to the Philippines and serves as a major milestone for the continuously developing U.S.-Philippines Alliance. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trent Randolph)