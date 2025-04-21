Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS [Image 6 of 13]

    12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney Glen White 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. George W. Golden III, the assistant for officer procurement with 12th Marine Corps District, speaks to U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates during a Mini-Officer Candidate School event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, April 19, 2025. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into Officer Candidate School by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 02:18
    Photo ID: 8996191
    VIRIN: 250419-M-HG547-1006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS [Image 13 of 13], by GySgt Courtney Glen White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    officers
    Marine Corps
    marines
    12th mcd
    mini ocs
    miniocs25

