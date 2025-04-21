12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Adam C. Sanchez, commanding officer of Recruiting Station Los Angeles, 12th Marine Corps District, speaks to U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates during a Mini-Officer Candidate School event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, April 19, 2025. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into Officer Candidate School by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. Sanchez is a native of Austin, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)