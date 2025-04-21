12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. George W. Golden III, the assistant for officer procurement with 12th Marine Corps District, speaks to U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates during a Mini-Officer Candidate School event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, April 19, 2025. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into Officer Candidate School by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)
