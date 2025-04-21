12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Adam C. Sanchez, commanding officer of Recruiting Station Los Angeles, 12th Marine Corps District, speaks to U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates during a Mini-Officer Candidate School event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, April 19, 2025. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into Officer Candidate School by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. Sanchez is a native of Austin, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 02:18
|Photo ID:
|8996187
|VIRIN:
|250419-M-HG547-1002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
