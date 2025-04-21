12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS: Leadership Reaction Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps officer candidate participates in a leadership reaction course during a Mini-Officer Candidate School event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, April 19, 2025. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into Officer Candidate School by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)