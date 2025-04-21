Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A wreath is laid by U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, in honor of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. The event pays tribute to the legacy of the ANZAC and strengthens the enduring bond between nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)