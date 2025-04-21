Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Pacific Air Forces leadership paid their respects to the service of fellow allies at the annual Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day Civic Service at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 25, 2025.

    U.S. Air Force General Kevin Schneider, PACAF commander; Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice Marshal Carl Newman, PACAF deputy commander; and PACAF Command Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool paid their respects during the ANZAC Day ceremony. Schneider laid a wreath, commemorating the sacrifice made by Australian and New Zealand service members in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

    "It’s an honor to be invited by our allies to take part in today’s remembrance ceremony – to value the courage displayed by the ANZAC over the last two centuries," Schneider said. "It’s important to never forget the sacrifices made by those who came before us, and honor them by living up to that legacy of selfless service."

    ANZAC Day was first observed in 1916, to commemorate the soldiers of Australia and New Zealand who died in the Gallipoli campaign in western Turkey during World War I.

