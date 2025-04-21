Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, salutes during the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. ANZAC Day commemorates the landing at Gallipoli in 1915 and honors all who have served since. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)