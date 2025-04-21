Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, lays a wreath during the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. ANZAC Day honors the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand forces during all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
