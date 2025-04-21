Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, lays a wreath during the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. ANZAC Day honors the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand forces during all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 22:53
    Photo ID: 8995689
    VIRIN: 250425-F-JG587-1243
    Resolution: 3949x2630
    Size: 635.32 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day
    Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day
    Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day
    Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day
    Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day
    Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    partnership
    ANZAC Day
    COMPACAF
    mateship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download