Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day

Adm. Sam Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander; and his wife, Lori, stand during the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. Each year on ANZAC Day, Australians and New Zealanders mark the anniversary of the Gallipoli landings of April 25, 1915, during World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)