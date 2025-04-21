Adm. Sam Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander; and his wife, Lori, stand during the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. Each year on ANZAC Day, Australians and New Zealanders mark the anniversary of the Gallipoli landings of April 25, 1915, during World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 22:53
|Photo ID:
|8995686
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-JG587-1514
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|844.59 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day
No keywords found.