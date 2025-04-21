A group performs a haka in honor of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. The haka is a ceremonial Māori war dance or challenge usually performed in a group representing a tribe's pride, strength and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
Pacific Air Forces leaders honor Australia, New Zealand veterans on ANZAC Day
