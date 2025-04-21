Kids Marvel at Thunderbirds' Soaring Rehearsal

U.S. military families and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pose for a group photo at Joint Base Langley- Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. Ahead of their performance at Air Power over Hampton Roads, the Thunderbirds provided a preview for some of the installation's youngest community members, igniting curiosity and pride in the Air Force mission and aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8995684
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-VW821-1400
|Resolution:
|7835x4568
|Size:
|17.14 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
