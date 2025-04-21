Kids Marvel at Thunderbirds' Soaring Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. Ahead of their performance at Air Power over Hampton Roads, the Thunderbirds provided a preview for some of the installation's youngest community members, igniting curiosity and pride in the Air Force mission and aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Thalia Bonte)