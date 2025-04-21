Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kids Marvel at Thunderbirds' Soaring Rehearsal [Image 4 of 7]

    Kids Marvel at Thunderbirds' Soaring Rehearsal

    SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Airman Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. Ahead of their performance at Air Power over Hampton Roads, the Thunderbirds provided a preview for some of the installation's youngest community members, igniting curiosity and pride in the Air Force mission and aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Thalia Bonte)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 22:38
    Photo ID: 8995673
    VIRIN: 250425-F-VW821-1711
    Resolution: 4960x3551
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Kids Marvel at Thunderbirds' Soaring Rehearsal [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

