Kids Marvel at Thunderbirds' Soaring Rehearsal

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeff Downie, Thunderbird #5, talks with a child at Joint Base Langley- Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. The elite demonstration team is set to headline the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Thalia Bonte)