Kids Marvel at Thunderbirds' Soaring Rehearsal

Alan Davis, son of U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Davis, Air Combat Command mission sustainment, holds a postcard at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. The demonstration was a preview of the team's featured role in the upcoming Air Power over Hampton Roads air show. Their visit showcased airpower and helped encourage the youth to dream big and aim high. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8995666
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-VW821-1042
|Resolution:
|4482x7437
|Size:
|12.92 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
