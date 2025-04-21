Kids Marvel at Thunderbirds' Soaring Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a maneuver at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. The elite demonstration team is set to headline the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show. For JBLE's youngest team members, the practice flight offered a glimpse into the excitement and excellence of military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Thalia Bonte)