The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a maneuver at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. The elite demonstration team is set to headline the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show. For JBLE's youngest team members, the practice flight offered a glimpse into the excitement and excellence of military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8995682
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-VW821-1582
|Resolution:
|5691x3773
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kids Marvel at Thunderbirds' Soaring Rehearsal [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.