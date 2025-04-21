Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. legislative staff delegates visit Travis AFB [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S. legislative staff delegates visit Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen and U.S. legislative staff delegates board a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Squadron during an immersion tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 16, 2025. The engagement provider staffers the opportunity to learn more about Travis AFB’s critical role within Air Mobility Command supporting four mobility missions to include strategic airlift, aerial refueling, air mobility support, and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

