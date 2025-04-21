U.S. legislative staff delegates visit Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen and U.S. legislative staff delegates board a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Squadron during an immersion tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 16, 2025. The engagement provider staffers the opportunity to learn more about Travis AFB’s critical role within Air Mobility Command supporting four mobility missions to include strategic airlift, aerial refueling, air mobility support, and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)