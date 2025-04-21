U.S. legislative staff delegates visit Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Khimea Sayles, left, 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron labor and delivery flight commander, briefs U.S. legislative staff delegates during an immersion tour at David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 16, 2025. The engagement provided staffers the opportunity to learn more about Travis AFB’s critical role within Air Mobility Command supporting four mobility missions to include strategic airlift, aerial refueling, air mobility support, and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)