U.S. legislative staff delegates visit Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Richard, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit officer in charge, discusses C-5 maintenance operations with Robert Hurd, Rep. John Garamendi legislative director, during a static immersion tour of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 16, 2025. The engagement provided staffers the opportunity to learn more about Travis AFB’s critical role within Air Mobility Command supporting four mobility missions to include strategic airlift, aerial refueling, air mobility support, and aeromedical evacuation (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)