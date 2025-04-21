U.S. legislative staff delegates visit Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, engages with U.S. legislative staff delegates during a tour of the aerial port during a visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 16, 2025. The engagement provided staffers the opportunity to learn more about Travis AFB’s critical role within Air Mobility Command supporting four mobility missions to include strategic airlift, aerial refueling, air mobility support, and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)