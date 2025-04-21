U.S. legislative staff delegates visit Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron and the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron brief U.S. legislative staff delegates on the capabilities of a C-5M Super Galaxy during an immersion tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 16, 2025. The aircraft was part of a static display that gave legislative staffers an opportunity to learn about Travis AFB’s role in strategic airlift, aerial refueling, air mobility support and aeromedical evacuation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)