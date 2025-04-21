Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. legislative staff delegates visit Travis AFB [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S. legislative staff delegates visit Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Squadron and the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron brief U.S. legislative staff delegates on the capabilities of the KC-46A Pegasus during an immersion tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 16, 2025. The aircraft was part of a static display that gave legislative staffers an opportunity to learn about Travis AFB’s role in strategic airlift, aerial refueling, air mobility support and aeromedical evacuation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 15:07
    Photo ID: 8994879
    VIRIN: 250416-F-ZL248-1330
    Resolution: 8123x5415
    Size: 29.03 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. legislative staff delegates visit Travis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

