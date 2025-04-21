Precision under pressure: Training the next generation of tactical experts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) Senior Airman Ethan Ferrera 722nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief (FCC), Capt. Augustus Bates, 350th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, and Senior Airman Ethan Ferrera, 722nd AMXS FCC, stand in front of a KC-135 engine April 17, 2025, at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Arizona. Bates worked with the flying crew chiefs to ensure the jet was mission ready before performing a low-level flying mission over California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)