Precision under pressure: Training the next generation of tactical experts

(From left) Senior Airman Ethan Ferrera 722nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief (FCC), Capt. Augustus Bates, 350th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, and Senior Airman Ethan Ferrera, 722nd AMXS FCC, stand in front of a KC-135 engine April 17, 2025, at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Arizona. Bates worked with the flying crew chiefs to ensure the jet was mission ready before performing a low-level flying mission over California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 12:30
|Photo ID:
|8991405
|VIRIN:
|250417-F-SC213-1534
|Resolution:
|3922x2615
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
