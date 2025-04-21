Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision under pressure: Training the next generation of tactical experts [Image 4 of 12]

    Precision under pressure: Training the next generation of tactical experts

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Capt. Augustus Bates, 350th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, operates a KC-135 April 17, 2025, over Kansas. Bates participated in a low-
    level flying mission to build skills and confidence in preparation for U.S. Air Force Weapons School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 12:30
    Photo ID: 8991393
    VIRIN: 250416-F-SC213-1038
    Resolution: 5686x3783
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    This work, Precision under pressure: Training the next generation of tactical experts [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pilot
    AMC

