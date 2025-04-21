Precision under pressure: Training the next generation of tactical experts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) Capt. Luke Hartings, Capt. Augustus Bates and Capt. Rachel Kelly, 350th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, communicate

during a low-level mission April 16, 2025, over California. Bates and Hartings gained tactics experience on the flight in preparation for U.S. Air

Force Weapons School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)