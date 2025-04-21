350th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Statotanker pilots navigate through mountainous terrain April 17, 2025, over eastern California. Low-level flights that
require precision can help pilots build confidence in their abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 12:30
|Photo ID:
|8991398
|VIRIN:
|250417-F-SC213-1124
|Resolution:
|5911x3933
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision under pressure: Training the next generation of tactical experts [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.