Capt. Luke Hartings, 350th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies through mountainous terrain April 16, 2025, over California. Hartings participated in a low-level flying mission to build skills and confidence in preparation for U.S. Air Force Weapons School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
This work, Precision under pressure: Training the next generation of tactical experts [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.