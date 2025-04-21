Senior Airman Ethan Ferrera, 722nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, performs a pre-flight inspection under a KC-135 Stratotanker April 16, 2025, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Ferrera performed the check before a low-level mission over Death Valley. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 12:30
|Photo ID:
|8991394
|VIRIN:
|250416-F-SC213-1381
|Resolution:
|7619x5079
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision under pressure: Training the next generation of tactical experts [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.