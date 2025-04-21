Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6]

    The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 54th Air Refueling Squadron over Texas, April 17, 2025. Capable of reaching speeds more than 1,500 miles per hour, the F-16 relies on aerial refueling to extend its range during long-distance flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 10:55
    Photo ID: 8991210
    VIRIN: 250417-F-UX118-9723
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Thunderbirds
    tanker
    Boom Operator
    97th AMW
    KC-135
    54th ARS

