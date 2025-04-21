The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 54th Air Refueling Squadron over Texas, April 17, 2025. Capable of reaching speeds more than 1,500 miles per hour, the F-16 relies on aerial refueling to extend its range during long-distance flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)